Breaking down odds for Boston Celtics heading into 2022-23 NBA season

DK Nation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Boston Celtics odds heading into the new season.

The Celtics had a strong start to the offseason by acquiring Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari for cents on the dollar but the entire season was thrown for a loop with Ime Udoka’s indefinite suspension. Boston is still a championship-caliber team and the class of the East but will the players get going from the jump with Udoka’s suspension still fresh in their minds?

Boston Celtics Odds for 2022-23 Season

Win total over/under: 53.5

The Celtics were .500 for 50 games last season and it’s hard to think they’ll struggle that much entering this year. There will be some early noise with Udoka being out but eventually Boston’s roster should figure things out. This is still a high number in a loaded East, so the under is the safer play.

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -3500, No +1400

Even if there are some injuries, the Celtics should have enough depth to overcome them and make the postseason. There’s always a bit of a Finals hangover, so Boston could struggle early in the season. Even then, that won’t put the Celtics in danger of missing the playoffs.

List of player futures

Jayson Tatum MVP (+1200)

Jaylen Brown MVP (+14000)

Marcus Smart Defensive Player of the Year (+1800)

Robert Williams Defensive Player fo the Year (+1000)

Grant Williams Sixth Man of the Year (+10000)