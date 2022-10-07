Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf Invitational from Bangkok

After 18 holes of the first LIV Golf event in Bangkok, Branden Grace, Richard Bland, and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra are -7 to be tied for the lead after the first round from Stonehill in suburban Bangkok, Thailand.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Grace is the favorite at +500 to win the event. Dustin Johnson is five shots back at -2, but he’s still tied as the second choice on the odds board at +1000 alongside Bland and Brooks Koepka (-5).

The second round of the tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 11:15 p.m. ET on Friday night. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes in a shotgun format, the same as all rounds with the new league. You can watch LIV Golf Bangkok on its streaming home at DAZN or on the LIV official website, YouTube channel or Facebook page. While rumors of a network television are around, LIV remains without a television deal in the United States.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 2 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from the Stonehill in Pathum Thani, Thailand on Saturday.