When was last time Yankees won World Series? Going over history for New York

They hate us, cause they ain’t us. The New York Yankees are the most storied and decorated franchise in MLB history. The Yankees have the most World Series wins (27) and have 40 AL Pennants and 20 AL East division titles in their history. In 2022, the Yankees will have another chance to add to the trophy case with their 28th championship. It won’t be easy, however. With it being World Series or bust, we’ll see if the Bronx Bombers can handle the pressure. Here’s a look at the last time the Yanks were in the World Series and a bit of history.

Yankees history in the World Series

When was the last appearance? Win?

The last time the Yankees advanced to the World Series was in 2009, when the franchise won its 27th championship, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels to advance to their first World Series since 2003. Hideki Matsui was named World Series MVP after he registered six RBI in the series-clinching win in Game 6.

How many appearances do the Yankees have?

The Yankees have advanced to the World Series 40 times and have won 27 times. The Bronx Bombers have only made it to the World Series twice in the past 20 years (2003, 2009). So while the Yankees have been to plenty of Fall Classics in their day, but the appearances have been rare the past few decades. That likely won’t get much sympathy, but we have to try.