When was last time Mets won World Series? Going over history for New York

This season has been one of the very best in New York Mets franchise history. Back in the postseason for the first time since 2016, they are now looking to capture their third World Series title. Here is a look at the Mets’ history in the Fall Classic.

Mets history in the World Series

When was the last appearance? Win?

The Mets last reached the World Series in 2015, when it fell to the Royals in five games. New York’s most recent championship came in 1986 as it prevailed over the Red Sox in a seven-game thriller. That series is remembered most for Mookie Wilson’s little roller up along first that went through Bill Buckner’s legs, allowing the Mets to come from behind and walk off in Game 6. New York then overcame a three-run deficit in Game 7 en route to winning it all.

How many appearances do the Mets have?

The Mets have made it to four World Series. Outside of those aforementioned trips, they lost in five games in 2000’s Subway Series versus the Yankees, and they won the 1969 World Series over the Orioles. That ‘69 title capped an “Amazin’” run as “The Miracle Mets” were only seven years removed from their inaugural season and had been one of the least successful clubs in MLB prior to putting together a 100-62 record that summer.