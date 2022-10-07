When was last time Phillies won World Series? Going over history for Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Phillies have put together a star-studded roster with the goal of capturing their first championship in nearly 15 years. But do they have enough in order to advance in a loaded National League? We’ll find out, but first, let’s take a look at the Phils’ World Series history.

Phillies history in the World Series

When was the last appearance? Win?

It was the fall of 2008. We were all still in awe of Heath Ledger’s performance as The Joker in “The Dark Knight,” the worldwide economy was collapsing, and the Phillies were World Series champions. They beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games to win their rings. The following year, the Phillies won the National League again but lost to the Yankees in the Fall Classic, four games to two. That stands as the franchise's most recent World Series appearance.

How many appearances do the Phillies have?

The Phillies have ended up on the short end in five of their seven World Series. Outside of that 2008 triumph, they bested the Royals in six games in 1980. Their other losses came in 1915, 1950, 1983, and 1993, when the Phillies lost on Joe Carter’s walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth of Game 6.