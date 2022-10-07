When was last time Rays won World Series? Going over history for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Rays know all about the postseason. They have qualified for the MLB playoffs for a fourth consecutive season; that’s something that not even half of the clubs in the league have ever accomplished, and the Rays have existed less than 25 years. However, a World Series victory has evaded their grasp. Here’s a quick look at the Rays’ history in the Fall Classic.

Rays history in the World Series

When was the last appearance? Win?

The Rays’ most recent World Series appearance came in 2020. Although Tampa Bay lost that series to the Dodgers in six games, few will ever forget outfielder Brett Phillips running around first base with his arms outstretched like a human airplane after he came up with a ninth-inning knock that, along with an error, provided the Rays with a Game 5 victory. The Rays haven’t won either of their two World Series appearances.

How many appearances do the Rays have?

The Rays’ other World Series appearance came in 2008, when the Phillies defeated them in six games.