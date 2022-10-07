Nebraska vs. Rutgers start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Rutgers Scarlett Knights meet up in Week 6 at SHI stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday and the game will air on FS1.

Nebraska finally got another win last week, toppling Indiana to give interim head coach Mickey Joseph his first win since taking over two weeks ago in the aftermath of Scott Frost’s firing. The Huskers still have plenty of issues, though. They’re scoring over 31 points per game, which sounds good. But it’s not ideal when the defnse is giving up an average of just over 32 points per contest.

The Scarlett Knights are known for their defense, giving up just 23 points per contest this season. That number is a bit inflated though, after losing 49-10 to the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes last week. Before that game, Rutgers was only allowing 17.25 points per contest. Even that’s inflated too, with Iowa scoring 14 points on defense in a 27-10 win over the Scarlett Knights two weeks ago. So yeah — their defense is good.

Nebraska is favored by 3-point and are available on the moneyline at -140. The point total is set at 50 and Rutgers is at the moneyline at +120, with all odds coming courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cornhuskers are 5-0 all-time against Rutgers, with the last meeting coming in 2020, a 28-21 Nebraska win.