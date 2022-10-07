Houston vs. Memphis start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The Houston Cougars and Memphis Tigers meet up in Week 6 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2 on Friday night.

The Coogs have reason to claim the title of the most disappointing team in the nation through the first five weeks. With an easy AAC schedule and a so-so out-of-conference slate, the preseason projections were that Houston would easily walk to a meeting with Cincinnati in the AAC title game. Well, five weeks in and UH is 2-3 overall and 0-1 in AAC play after an overtime loss to Tulane and its third-string quarterback. Even in their two wins, over UTSA and Rice, there’s an argument to be made they weren’t the better team in either contest. QB Clayton Tune has been fine, but he hasn’t lived up to the hype in the preseason, and the defense has been horrendous, giving up close to 35 points per game.

Memphis is 4-1 and undefeated through two games of conference play. They’ve rattled off four straight victories after a Week 1 loss to SEC surprise Mississippi State. All of their wins have been quite lopsided, though the schedule has left a lot to be desired. Despite Houston’s slow start, this will still be the hardest challenge the Tigers have seen since their Week 1 tilt with Mike Leach and the Bulldogs.

The Tigers are a 2.5-point favorite and are going off on the moneyline at -130. The point total is set at 57.5 and Houston is on the moneyline as an underdog, going off at +110. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.