Nebraska vs. Rutgers: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Rutgers Scarlet Knights meet up in Week 6 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Cornhuskers picked up a win in their first Big Ten game since firing head coach Scott Frost and will go for another one as they head to New Jersey on Friday night.

Nebraska (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) ended a nine-game FBS losing streak with a strong defensive effort in the second half of last week’s 35-21 win over the Indiana Hoosiers. The game went into halftime tied at 21, and the Huskers did not allow more than 28 yards on any of the Hoosiers’ seven second-half drives. Rutgers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) held a 7-0 lead early against the Ohio State Buckeyes, which won the game 49-10. Last year’s starting quarterback Noah Vedral made his season debut playing very few snaps, but Evan Simon received the start.

Nebraska is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes Rutgers a +120 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Date: Friday, October 7th

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.