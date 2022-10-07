Houston vs. Memphis: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The Houston Cougars and Memphis Tigers meet up in Week 6 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Memphis is at the top of the AAC standings, while Houston is coming off loss in its conference opener.

Memphis (4-1, 2-0 AAC) won four games in a row as the only team in the conference with two AAC victories early on. The Tigers defense picked off three passes and allowed fewer than 300 yards in a 24-3 win over the Temple Owls last weekend. Houston (2-3, 0-1 AAC) has an extra day of rest over Memphis after losing to the Tulane Green Wave 27-24 in overtime last Friday.

Memphis is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -130 moneyline odds, making Houston a +110 underdog. The over/under is set at 57.5.

Houston vs. Memphis

Date: Friday, October 7th

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.