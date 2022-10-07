UNLV vs. San Jose State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 6 game

The UNLV Rebels and San Jose State Spartans meet up in Week 6 at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday and the game will air on CBSSN.

UNLV is quietly one of the most surprising teams in the country, sitting at 4-1 though five weeks after winning a combined six games since 2019 before this season. After a narrow six-point loss to Cal, the Rebs have won three in a row and have looked quite good doing it. They’re scoring at a high clip, nearly 40 points per game, and are giving up barely over 20 each contest. They’ve eclipsed the 50-point mark twice already this year.

San Jose State has been a solid team out in the Mountain West, but they’re had a hard time making the jump to title contender. That might’ve changed this year. They sit at 3-1, with their lone loss coming on the road at Auburn— and that was just a one-score game. Their offense is fine but they’re a team built on an elite defense. SJSU is giving up just 15.8 points per game this season, with Auburn being the only team that scored over 20 points in their 24-16 win over the Spartans.

San Jose State is a 6.5-point favorite and are going off on the moneyline at -240. The point total is set at 51 and UNLV can be grabbed on the moneyline at +200. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Spartans have a 19-6-1 all-time lead over UNLV and have won two in a row, dating back to 2020, and eight of the last 10 overall in the series.