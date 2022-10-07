UNLV vs. San Jose State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 6

The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels and San Jose State Spartans meet up in Week 6 at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The two programs are at the top of the West division of the Mountain West early on, and this could have big implications on who reaches the conference title game in a few months.

UNLV (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West) will go for its fourth consecutive victory coming off a 2-10 season in 2021 as head coach Marcus Arroyo is in Year 3 of his attempt to turn this program around. San Jose State (3-1, 1-0 Mountain West) is coming off a 33-16 win over the Wyoming Cowboys, outgaining them 456-253. Chevan Cordeiro threw for 314 yards and a touchdown, while Kairee Robinson rushed for 102 yards and a score.

San Jose State is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -240 on the moneyline. That makes UNLV a +200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.

UNLV vs. San Jose State

Date: Friday, October 7th

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports Network Apps

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.