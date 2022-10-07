Report: Alabama QB Bryce Young out vs. Texas A&M on Saturday

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported on Friday that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to miss Saturday’s home contest against Texas A&M with a shoulder injury. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner sustained the injury in last week’s 49-26 road victory over Arkansas and was listed as day-to-day. Backup Jalen Milroe will start in his place.

Young’s injury happened in the beginning of the second quarter as the Crimson Tide were up 14-0. He was chased out of the pocket and landed on his shoulder as while trying to get rid of the football as he was being brought down. He was then seen grimacing after a throw on the same drive.

Here’s the previous play where Bryce Young landed on his shoulder. pic.twitter.com/01bkHizHmI — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 1, 2022

Not sure what happened to Bryce Young's shoulder, but according to Jenny Dell, Bryce let out a "very extreme yell" in the medical tent..... pic.twitter.com/hXrqtj86aK — @ (@FTBeard7) October 1, 2022

The redshirt freshman Milroe would take over for the rest of the contest, going just 4-9 through the air for 65 yards and a touchdown. Bama mostly relied on running back Jahmyr Gibbs to carry it home for them.

Alabama entered the week as a heavy favorite over Texas A&M and as of this writing, they are still a 23-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook even with the news of Young’s absence starting to circulate. Young currently has the third-highest odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +900, sitting behind Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams.