NASCAR schedule for Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR is back in Concord, North Carolina for this weekend’s events. The Cup Series and Xfinity Series will be in action, with the Truck Series off until October 22. The Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, October 8 and the Bank of America Roval 400 Cup Series race on Sunday, October 9.

The Cup Series will have its practice on Saturday at noon. Television coverage of practice will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA, and practice will be followed by qualifying at 1 p.m. ET also on USA. The race itself will start at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday and will air on NBC. Chase Elliott is coming off a win last week and has the best odds to win again this weekend at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. He is followed by Tyler Reddick (+600), Kyle Larson (+800), William Byron (+1200) and Denny Hamlin (+1200) as the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag.

The Xfinity Series will practice bright and early at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday on NBC Sports Network. Qualifying will follow on the same channel at 10:30 a.m. ET with the race starting at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. A.J. Allmendinger has the best odds to win the Drive for the Cure 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +200. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+350), Austin Hill (+700), Sheldon Creed (+1000) and Sam Mayer (+1000).

All times below are ET.

Saturday, October 8

10 a.m. — Practice, Xfinity Series — NBC Sports Network, NBCSports.com/live

10:30 a.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — NBC Sports Network, NBCSports.com/live

12:00 p.m. — Practice, Cup Series — USA, USA Network (starting at 12:30)

1 p.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — USA, USA Network

3 p.m. — Drive for the Cure 250 — NBC, Peacock

Sunday, October 9

2 p.m. — Bank of America Roval 400, Cup Series — NBC, NBCSports.com/live