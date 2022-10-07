 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of the circuit during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 5, 2017 in Suzuka. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Japan this weekend for the Japanese Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 12:55a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 1:55 a.m. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last a little over an hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Points leader Max Verstappen is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 odds. Charles Leclerc is second at +380 and heads into qualifying looking to secure his F1-leading tenth pole position.

How to watch qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 8
Time: 1:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Japanese Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Sergio Pérez 11
3 Lewis Hamilton 44
4 Carlos Sainz 55
5 Fernando Alonso 14
6 Lando Norris 4
7 Pierre Gasly 10
8 Max Verstappen 1
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22
11 George Russell 63
12 Lance Stroll 18
13 Mick Schumacher 47
14 Sebastian Vettel 5
15 Zhou Guanyu 24
16 Valterri Bottas 77
17 Daniel Ricciardo 3
18 Estaban Ocon 31
19 Alexander Albon 23
20 Nicholas Latifi 6

