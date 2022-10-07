How to watch F1 qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula One racing is in Japan this weekend for the Japanese Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 12:55a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 1:55 a.m. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last a little over an hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Points leader Max Verstappen is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 odds. Charles Leclerc is second at +380 and heads into qualifying looking to secure his F1-leading tenth pole position.

How to watch qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 1:55 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list