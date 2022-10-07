 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Japanese Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By DKNation Staff
A general view showing Kimi Raikkonen of Finland driving the (7) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H on track during the Formula One Grand Prix of Japan at Suzuka Circuit on October 8, 2017 in Suzuka. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

The Japanese Grand Prix heads into qualifying Saturday afternoon in Suzuka City southwest of Nagoya at the Suzuka Circuit. Due to the 13-hour time difference with ET in the US, the event will take place overnight for American viewers. Qualifying gets started at 1:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

F1 qualifying runs three stages and usually lasts a little over an hour. The first stage is 18 minutes and features all 20 drivers racing for the fastest time. The five slowest drivers are eliminated and will start at P16-20 in the starting grid, pending any grid penalties. The second stage features the remaining 15 drivers and runs 15 minutes. The five slowest drivers are eliminated and will start at P11-15 in the starting grid, again pending any grid penalties. The final stage is ten minutes and the ten remaining drivers compete for the pole position.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win the race with -190 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc follows at +380. Verstappen is on the verge of clinching the season-long points championship. Leclerc leads the circuit in poles with nine in total and each of the past two races.

How to watch qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 8
Time: 1:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Japanese Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Sergio Pérez 11
3 Lewis Hamilton 44
4 Carlos Sainz 55
5 Fernando Alonso 14
6 Lando Norris 4
7 Pierre Gasly 10
8 Max Verstappen 1
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Yuki Tsunoda 22
11 George Russell 63
12 Lance Stroll 18
13 Mick Schumacher 47
14 Sebastian Vettel 5
15 Zhou Guanyu 24
16 Valterri Bottas 77
17 Daniel Ricciardo 3
18 Estaban Ocon 31
19 Alexander Albon 23
20 Nicholas Latifi 6

