F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Japanese Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

The Japanese Grand Prix heads into qualifying Saturday afternoon in Suzuka City southwest of Nagoya at the Suzuka Circuit. Due to the 13-hour time difference with ET in the US, the event will take place overnight for American viewers. Qualifying gets started at 1:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

F1 qualifying runs three stages and usually lasts a little over an hour. The first stage is 18 minutes and features all 20 drivers racing for the fastest time. The five slowest drivers are eliminated and will start at P16-20 in the starting grid, pending any grid penalties. The second stage features the remaining 15 drivers and runs 15 minutes. The five slowest drivers are eliminated and will start at P11-15 in the starting grid, again pending any grid penalties. The final stage is ten minutes and the ten remaining drivers compete for the pole position.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to win the race with -190 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc follows at +380. Verstappen is on the verge of clinching the season-long points championship. Leclerc leads the circuit in poles with nine in total and each of the past two races.

How to watch qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, October 8

Time: 1:55 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list