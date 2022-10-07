USWNT vs. England live stream: How to watch international friendly via live stream

The United States Women’s National Team will face off against the 2022 European champions England in an international friendly on Friday, October 7. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Wembley Stadium in London, with a broadcast available on Fox. You can also catch the action via livestream on the Fox Sports app or fuboTV.

It’s the first meeting between the two sides since March 5, 2020 when the Americans secured a 2-0 victory in the group stage of the SheBelieves Cup. Through their past five meetings, England has only won once, coming in the form of a 1-0 victory in a 2017 friendly.

USA vs. England

Date: Friday, October 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Livestream: Fox Sports App, fuboTV

With both sides already heading to the FIFA Women’s World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand, the Americans and the Lionesses will face off for the first time in roughly two and a half years.

The England women are fairly fresh off a big 2022 UEFA Women’s Euro championship after defeating Germany 2-1 in the final. Chloe Kelly scored the iconic game-winner in the 110th minute to secure the championship for the Lionesses.

The American women qualified for next year’s World Cup by winning the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship back in July, toppling Canada 1-0 in the final thanks to a converted penalty from Alex Morgan. Not only did it book a spot in the World Cup, but it clinched the USWNT’s qualification for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The USWNT and England have met up 18 times in the past, although only two of those matches have been on England’s home soil. The Americans have come out on top 12 times while the Lionesses have only logged four wins, with two matches ending in a draw. The American women have outscored England 40-13 overall through those 18 meetings.

Following the clash with England, the USWNT will stay in Europe to take on Spain in another international friendly on October 11, followed by a pair of friendlies against Germany at home in November.