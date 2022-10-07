USA vs. England: Picks, predictions, how to watch international friendly

The United States Women’s National Team will face off against England in the first of a pair of European-based friendlies. Kickoff is set for Friday, October 7 at 3 p.m. ET from historic Wembley Stadium in London as the two sides meet for the first time in two and a half years.

USA v. England

Date: Friday, October 7

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports App, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: +190

Draw: +205

England: +145

Moneyline pick: USA +190

England are fresh off a huge UEFA Women’s Euro championship as they topped Germany 2-1 in the final on July 31, thanks to a late dramatic game-winning goal from Chloe Kelly at Wembley Stadium. The goal came in extra time, in the 110th minute, securing the first-ever European title for the Lionesses.

The U.S. Women’s National Team is coming off a championship of their own as they won the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship held in Mexico. They took down Canada with a 1-0 score in the final back in July, securing a spot in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympic games in Paris. Alex Morgan’s penalty kick in the second half proved to be the game winner as the American women took home their third consecutive — and ninth overall — CONCACAF W Championship title.

Now the two sides will meet up for the first time since March of 2020 when the Americans secured a 2-0 win over England in the SheBelieves Cup. Goals from Christen Press and Carli Lloyd helped secure the win over the Lionesses as the USWNT went on to win their third SheBelieves Cup title.

While it won’t necessarily be an easy win for the Americans, the No. 1 ranked USWNT are poised to get the win over the Lionesses despite it only being the third time in history they’ve met in England. The England women are unbeaten in their last 22, while the Americans’ unbeaten streak sits at 21. On top of that, England haven’t lost at home in their last 15 outings but the USWNT have won the last two straight meetings against the Lionesses.

It will likely be a close affair, but back the Americans to secure the win in Friday’s friendly.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.