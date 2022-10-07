Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks and best bets for Week 6 Big Ten matchup

We’ve got a matchup of two teams lingering near the bottom of the Big Ten standings coming our way on Friday as the Nebraska Cornhuskers face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in New Brunswick. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Rutgers has scored a combined 20 points throughout the past two weeks in losses against Iowa and Ohio State, and Nebraska dropped one to Georgia Southern but managed to best Indiana last week. This is going to be an interesting matchup.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Nebraska: No. 63 overall, No. 50 offense, No. 74 defense

Rutgers: No. 77 overall, No. 103 offense, No. 42 defense

Injury update

Nebraska

WR Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda - Questionable (undisclosed)

Rutgers

TE Victor Konopka - Out (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Nebraska: 1-4 ATS

Rutgers: 2-2-1 ATS

Total

Nebraska: Over 2-3

Rutgers: Over 3-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Nebraska: No. 28 overall, No. 27 offense, No. 30 defense

Rutgers: No. 57 overall, No. 59 offense, No. 52 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Nebraska -3

Total: 49

Moneyline: Nebraska -150, Rutgers +130

Opening line: Nebraska -2.5

Opening total: 51.5

Weather

69 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Over 49

This is a hard one — it’s tough to tell what we can expect out of this game. Both offenses have been able to put up good numbers on the board when they’re not facing particularly tough defenses, which they won’t be against each other this weekend. I’m thinking there’s a final score around 31-28.

