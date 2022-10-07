Houston vs. Memphis picks and best bets for Week 6 American Conference matchup

We have a Friday night AAC showdown on the Friday night college football slate as the Houston Cougars hit the road to face the Memphis Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, TN, and will air on ESPN2.

Houston (2-3, 0-1 AAC) has been one of the more disappointing teams in the first half of the season and suffered a 27-24 overtime setback against Tulane last Friday. After kicking a field goal to start OT, the Cougars fell backup Green Wave quarterback Kai Horton hit running back Tyjae Spears for the game-winning touchdown.

Memphis (4-1, 2-0 AAC) has rattled off four straight victories after dropping its opener at Mississippi State. The Tigers picked up their second conference victory last Saturday when defeating Temple 24-3 in a game where they trailed 3-0 at halftime. The defense picked off Owls quarterback E.J. Warner three times and those turnovers allowed for the offense to gradually pull ahead in the second half.

SP+ Rankings

Houston: 54th overall, 31st offense, 79th defense

Memphis: 59th overall, 47th offense, 75th defense

Injury update

Houston

WR Joseph Manjack IV - Out (Hand)

DB Art Green - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DB Gervarrius Owens - Questionable (Undisclosed)

Memphis

DB Julian Barnett - Questionable (Undisclosed)

OL Jonah Gambill - Questionable (Undisclosed)

OL Austin Myers - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Eric Rivers - Out for season (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Houston: 1-4 ATS

Memphis: 2-3 ATS

Total

Houston: Over 4-1

Memphis: Over 4-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Memphis -2.5

Total: 57

Moneyline: Memphis -135, Houston +115

Opening line: Memphis -3.5

Opening total: 57.5

Weather

59 degrees, clear, 9 MPH winds NNE

The Pick

Over 57

Both of these teams have looked shaky at points through the first month of the season but overs have been consistent between the both of them. With Clayton Tune and Seth Hanigan slinging it for both teams at quarterback, this could get pointsy. I’ll continue the trend and take the over.

