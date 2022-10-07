 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Mariners vs. Blue Jays Wild Card Game 1 via live online stream on ESPN

We go over how you can watch Friday’s ESPN MLB Wild Card round broadcast for Mariners and Blue Jays in Game 1.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays smiles after coming off the field against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on October 2, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

ESPN will host Friday’s matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be a battle of aces on the mound, of course. The Mariners’ Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA) will match up against the Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah (16-7, 2.24 ERA).

The Mariners (90-72) are in the postseason for the first time in 21 years. When they last played a playoff game — Oct. 22, 2001 — star rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez was about 10 months old. The man known as J-Rod is the catalyst at the top of Seattle’s lineup. He totaled 28 homers, 25 steals and a 147 OPS+ in his first year. Eugenio Suarez logged his second consecutive 31-homer campaign, but he raised his OPS by 77 points in the process. Castillo had a solid tuneup for the postseason when he threw six innings of one-run ball with 8 strikeouts on Oct. 1.

The Blue Jays (92-70) were the preseason favorite in the AL East, but they will settle for the top AL Wild Card spot. Although they don’t have a playoff drought comparable to the Mariners’, this is just Toronto’s fourth trip to the postseason since Joe Carter’s World Series-winning home run in 1993. Paced by well-known stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer, the Blue Jays’ offense ranked among the top four in MLB in runs, OPS, wRC+ and wOBA. Manoah had a great sophomore season in the big leagues as he finished third among AL starters in ERA and fourth in innings pitched and WHIP.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Alek Manoah
First pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -130, Mariners +110

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation