What channel is Mariners vs. Blue Jays Wild Card Game 1 on and when does it start

The second American League Wild Card series will feature the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, October 7th. This is a best-of-three series, and all three potential matchups will be held from Rogers Centre in Toronto. The first pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

The Mariners came nowhere close to winning the American League West, finishing the regular season 16 games behind the Houston Astros but reached the playoffs as the second Wild Card team. Luis Castillo will get the start, and he made 11 appearances with Seattle after being traded from the Cincinnati Reds with a 2.99 ERA on the season. The Mariners enter the postseason ranked 27th in batting average (.230), and Eugenio Suarez is the team leader in home runs (31) and RBI (87).

The Blue Jays snagged the top Wild Card spot in the American League and fell seven games short of the New York Yankees in the AL East. Through 31 regular season starts, Alek Manoah finished the regular season with a 2.24 ERA, which ranks fourth in the MLB. Toronto ranks third in OPS (.759), and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 32 home runs and 97 RBI.

The Blue Jays are -140 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Mariners +120 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game 1 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Friday, Oct. 7

Game time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app