What channel is Phillies vs. Cardinals Wild Card Game 1 on and when does it start

The first game of the National League Wild Card series will feature the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, October 7th. This is a best-of-3 series with all three potential matchups to take place from Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The first pitch for Game 1 is set for 2:07 p.m. ET and can be seen on ABC.

The Phillies picked up the final spot in the NL Wild card and will enter the postseason with an 87-75 regular season record. Zack Wheeler will get the start in Game 1 and has finished with an ERA below 3.00 in all three seasons with the Phillies. He started 26 games this season and has a 2.82 ERA and made three appearances since returning from the injured list with right forearm tendinitis. The Phillies rank sixth in slugging percentage (.422), and Kyle Schwarber led the team in home runs (46) and RBI (94).

The Cardinals pulled away from the Milwaukee Brewers during the regular season to win the National League Central with a 93-69 record. The Game 1 starting pitcher is TBA, and St. Louis put together a strong season at the plate. The Cardinals rank fifth in runs per game (4.8), and Paul Goldschmidt is the team leader in home run (35) and 115 RBI) as one of the top all-around hitters in the MLB.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 1 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Friday, Oct. 7

Game time: 2:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app