How to watch Phillies vs. Cardinals Wild Card round Game 1 via live online stream on ABC

ABC will host Friday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of the Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. First pitch is set for 2:07 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. The Phillies will have ace Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA) on the mound while the Cardinals will put the ball in the hands of southpaw Jose Quintana (6-7, 2.93 ERA).

The Phillies (87-75) are making their first postseason trip since 2011. They have gotten to this point thanks in large part to Kyle Schwarber’s NL-best 46 homers and a career-high 129 OPS+ from catcher J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies will need Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos to be integral cogs in the lineup if they want to win this series, but both men are far from healthy right now. Harper has dealt with significant elbow and thumb injuries this year while Castellanos is still recovering from a late-season oblique strain. Wheeler enters the postseason for the first time after allowing a total of one earned run over his final three regular-season starts.

The Cardinals (93-69) mounted a big second-half charge to overtake the Brewers and lock up an NL Central title. Their season has been highlighted by tremendous individual performances by corner infielders Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. But more than anything, Albert Pujols’ resurgence in his 22nd and final MLB season has been one of the best stories of the season. He concluded the year with 703 career homers. Seventeen of those dingers came during his final 47 games. Quintana is not your typical Game 1 starter, but with Adam Wainwright less than 100% healthy and Jordan Montgomery struggling, Quintana gets the call against a Phillies lineup that has a lot of left-handed power. Quintana has given up two or fewer earned runs in each of his 12 starts since a midseason trade from Pittsburgh to St. Louis.

Phillies vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Jose Quintana

First pitch: 2:07 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -110, Phillies -110

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.