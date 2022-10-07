 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Moneyline pick for Padres vs. Mets in Game 1 of Wild Card round

We go through the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick who we would back on the ML in Game 1 of the Wild Card round between the Padres and Mets on Friday.

By TeddyRicketson
San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a double hit by shortstop Jake Cronenworth (not pictured) during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 MLB Playoffs will start on Friday, October 7. One of the National League Wild Card Series matchups will pit the No. 4 New York Mets against the No. 5 San Diego Padres. First pitch for Game 1 of their series is set for 8:07 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Padres vs. Mets Game 1 moneyline odds

SD: +125
NYM: -145

Max Scherzer is taking the mound for the Mets, which should be giving them the edge on the moneyline. Scherzer is one of the more consistent pitchers in the league, and opposing lineups have a tough time cracking his stuff. The New York lineup will face Yu Darvish, who they should be able to get to early. If the Mets can give Scherzer some run support, they should take the win in Game 1 at home. San Diego lost five of their final eight games in the regular season, and the lack of momentum should have them start slowly against Scherzer in this one.

Pick: Mets

