Moneyline pick for Padres vs. Mets in Game 1 of Wild Card round

The 2022 MLB Playoffs will start on Friday, October 7. One of the National League Wild Card Series matchups will pit the No. 4 New York Mets against the No. 5 San Diego Padres. First pitch for Game 1 of their series is set for 8:07 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Padres vs. Mets Game 1 moneyline odds

SD: +125

NYM: -145

Max Scherzer is taking the mound for the Mets, which should be giving them the edge on the moneyline. Scherzer is one of the more consistent pitchers in the league, and opposing lineups have a tough time cracking his stuff. The New York lineup will face Yu Darvish, who they should be able to get to early. If the Mets can give Scherzer some run support, they should take the win in Game 1 at home. San Diego lost five of their final eight games in the regular season, and the lack of momentum should have them start slowly against Scherzer in this one.

Pick: Mets