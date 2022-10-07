What channel is Padres vs. Mets Wild Card Game 1 on and when does it start

The second National League Wild Card series will feature the San Diego Padres and New York Mets on Friday, October 7th. All potential matchups of this best-of-3 series will be held from Citi Field in Queens. The first pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

The Padres were extremely busy at the trade deadline but lost their star Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season with a suspension shortly thereafter. San Diego made the postseason as the second AL Wild Card team with an 89-73 record. Yu Darvish made 30 starts during the regular season with a 3.10 ERA and will get the start in Game 1. The Padres rank eighth in on-base percentage (.318), and Manny Machado is the team leader in home runs (32) and RBI (102).

The Mets will enter the postseason coming off a National League East collapse, falling short of the Atlanta Braves after getting swept by the division rival in the final week of the regular season. New York has a 101-61 record and will give the ball to Max Scherzer, who has a 2.29 ERA through 23 starts including three since coming off a brief stint on the injured list. The Mets rank second in on-base percentage (.332), and Pete Alonso is tied with Aaron Judge for the most RBI this season with 131.

The Mets are -135 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Padres +115 underdogs. The over/under is set at 6.

Padres vs. Mets Game 1 Wild Card TV Info

Game date: Friday, Oct. 7

Game time: 8:07 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN app