How to watch Padres vs. Mets Wild Card round Game 1 via live online stream

ESPN will host Friday’s matchup between the Padres and Mets in Game 1 of the Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB playoffs. First pitch set for 8:07 p.m. at Citi Field in New York.

The Padres will try and pull off the upset in this three-game series. San Diego has the roster to go deep into the postseason, but the lineup has been very boom-bust. The Padres have the name value throughout the order. That may not matter against someone like Max Scherzer. This could end up being a low-scoring pitchers duel if Darvish can match Mad Max.

Buck Showalter may be over-managing or he could be viewed as a genius. It’s a risky play not to start Jacob deGrom in Game 1. Though, you have Scherzer, who might be the next best option. If the Mets somehow drop Game 1, you’d think the team turns to deGrom in Game 2. We could also see Chris Bassitt in Game 2 and deGrom in a Game 3 with the season on the line. Either way, it isn’t making things easy heading into the NLDS vs. the Dodgers.

Padres vs. Mets

Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Max Scherzer

First pitch: 8:07 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: SD +130, NYM -150

If you aren't around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.