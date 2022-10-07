Moneyline pick for Rays vs. Guardians in Game 2 of Wild Card round

The Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians got started on Friday. Cleveland took the 2-1 win on the back of Jose Ramirez’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Guardians ace Shane Bieber pitched a great game, and Emmanuel Clase slammed the door shut in the ninth to preserve the series-opening win. Game 2 will take place on Saturday, October 8, with first pitch scheduled for 12:07 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Rays vs. Guardians Game 2 moneyline odds

TB: -105

CLE: -115

Tyler Glasnow will take the mound for the Rays while the Guardians send Tristan McKenzie to the mound. Both of these teams' lineups were shut down throughout Game 1, save from each team hitting a home run. Cleveland benefited from the two-run home run, and it ended up being the difference maker.

Glasnow only logged two outings before the end of the regular season. He pitched 6.2 innings and gave up four hits, and one earned run while striking out 10. His first game back was actually against the Guardians, and he gave up a solo shot to Gabriel Arias.

McKenzie faced the Rays in his second to last start in the regular season. He pitched six innings and gave up three hits and one earned run while striking out six. It was his lone outing against this team, and he comes in with momentum from a strong finish to the season.

Pick: Guardians take Game 2