Giants vs Packers: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The New York Giants (3-1) and Green Bay Packers (3-1) will travel across the pond for one of the NFL’s annual London games. Two of the league’s storied franchises will give the international fans a nice treat and taste of the NFL’s history. The Giants are one of the surprises in the league so far under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. While it hasn’t been pretty for the Packers offensively, they’ve found a way to keep the train moving. Kickoff is set for 9:30 am ET and will air on NFL Network.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Giants-Packers in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs Packers odds

Spread: Giants +8

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: NY Giants +295 Packers -360

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants +8

Eight points is a lot in the NFL, and this line almost seems like they’re begging you to take the Giants because they’re about to run into a buzzsaw. Daniel Jones has struggled, but the team has been able to run the ball well, averaging 192 points per game. Although the Packers offense has started to develop some chemistry, the Giants run game and defense will be enough to keep it close.

Over/under: Over 40.5

The Packers offense seems like they’re starting to get going after some early season struggles. Rodgers and co are running the ball for about 232 yards per game, and the receivers are waking up. Saquon Barkley looks rejuvenated and will lead the Giants offense in this one, with Daniel Jones struggling mighty.

Player prop: Aaron Jones over 58.5 yards (-115)

Jones has had two games under 58 yards rushing this season, but he has bounced back after a low rushing total in the game before. He’s splitting carries with AJ Dillon but still seeing about 12 carries per game, which is enough to get to 59 yards.