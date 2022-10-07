Steelers vs. Bills: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers(1-3) and Buffalo Bills (3-1) will square off in an AFC battle in Week 5 of the NFL season. The Kenny Pickett era is upon us in Pittsburgh after the team decided to bench Mitch Trubisky. Josh Allen and the Bills, on the other hand, look like the best team in the NFL and will keep rolling until someone stops them. The game will kick off at 1:00pm ET at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo and will air on CBS,

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Steelers-Bills in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Bills odds

Spread: +14

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Steelers +625 Bills -900

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bills -14

Two touchdowns is a large point spread to lay in the NFL, but when it comes to Allen and the Bills they can do it. They won their first two games this year but 21 and 34 points, respectively. The last two games haven’t been as kind to them offensively, but this feels like a get-right spot at home. The Steelers will struggle, a rookie quarterback making his first career start against a tough Bills defense and Bills Mafia in the crowd making life tough. Take the Bills here to cover the number.

Over/under: Over 46

The Bills might cover this by themselves, but Pickett and the Steelers will be able to put up some points/ The question is, how many points can the rookie muster up against this Bills defense? Allen loves playing at home. In his lone start there this year, he threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns. He will look to put up those numbers again this week as he tries to get his team out of their offensive slump.

Player prop: Stefon Diggs over 78.5 Receiving yards (-115)

Diggs has been a part of the Bills offense since coming over in a trade from the Vikings. Since joining the team, he’s caught 261 passes for 3,166 yards and 22 touchdowns in only 37 games. This season he’s averaging 101 yards per game, going over the 78 yards mark twice, with one of the games being a 74 yards outing. The Steelers are giving up 251 yards per game, not a large number but expect Allen to take his shots downfield to his No. 1 weapon.