Chargers vs. Browns: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

Week 5 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 9. The Los Angeles Chargers will head east to take on the Cleveland Browns in an AFC battle. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chargers-Browns in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Browns odds

Spread: Chargers -2

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chargers -130, Browns +110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chargers -2

Los Angeles is getting healthier, and that's dangerous for the AFC. The Browns' run game is one of the best in the league, and they will be able to keep things close if the Chargers can’t figure it out. The advantage goes to Los Angeles to cover because Justin Herbert is getting healthier, and the team expects to have wide receiver Keenan Allen back for the game. The Cleveland defense is good, but Los Angeles should cover.

Over/under: Over 47.5

The passing prowess for Los Angeles and the rushing advantage of Nick Chubb and Cleveland should see the over get hit. Neither defense has been the best at stopping their opponents from moving down the field and has relied on their offenses to keep them in games. We should see the over hit here.

Player prop: Nick Chubb over 92.5 rushing yards (-115)

Chubb has a high rushing total which is likely giving you anxiety about taking the over. The Chargers' defense is giving up 109 rushing yards per game through four games so far. Chubb has torched better defenses for more yards, and I think he eclipses the high prop total this week.

