Texans vs. Jaguars: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

Week 5 will continue on Sunday, October 9. The AFC South will be on full display as the Houston Texans take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET, and it will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Texans-Jags in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Jaguars odds

Spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Texans +270, Jaguars -325

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jaguars -7

It feels a little like the Twilight Zone to write this, but the Jaguars are good this year. They came up short in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders and are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Other than those two games, their offense has been clicking, and they have looked good this year. The Texans are still looking for their first win on the year and haven't put up much resistance to teams.

Over/under: Under 44

When you’re betting the over, you either want to see two competitive teams with bad defenses or a really good team taking on a bad team to drive the point total high. I don't think the Texans help out the point total enough, and Jacksonville runs the ball through the second half to hit the under.

Player prop: Dameon Pierce under 67.5 rushing yards (-115)

Pierce is coming off a breakout game that saw him tally 131 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Jacksonville rush defense has been better than most this year, and they are giving up the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game to opposing running backs. This should keep Pierce from hitting this mark.