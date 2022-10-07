Bears vs. Vikings: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

Week 5 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 9. The Chicago Bears will take on the Minnesota Vikings in a battle of NFC North teams. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bears-Vikings in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Vikings odds

Spread: Vikings -7.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bears +285, Vikings -345

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Vikings -7.5

Minnesota has been playing to their opponents this season, but this game is a prime opportunity to change that. The Vikings offense should have a field day with the Bears defense. Look for big games from Dalvin Cook, Justin Jeffersona and Adam Thielen as Minnesota covers.

Over/under: Under 44

While I think that the Vikings have a good game, I don't see Chicago doing much here. They are expected to get back RB David Montgomery if he continues to practice throughout the week. Even with him back, the Bears’ offense hasn't been able to put up much of a fight. I like the under in this game.

Player prop: Dalvin Cook over 77.5 rushing yards (-115)

Cook is averaging 69.87 rushing yards per game so far this season. The Bears defense are giving up 183.3 yards per game which rank as the most in the NFL. Cook should be in line for a great game and should see ample opportunity to hit the over.