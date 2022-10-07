Lions vs. Patriots: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

Week 5 of the NFL season will resume on Sunday, October 9. One of the matchups in the Sunday slate will feature the Detroit Lions taking on the New England Patriots. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Lions-Patriots in Week 5 of the NFL season.

Lions vs. Patriots odds

Spread: Patriots -3.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Lions +145, Patriots -170

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Lions +3.5

I’m making this pick assuming that Mac Jones doesn’t play for the Pats. If he plays, then shift this one to the Patriots at home. The Lions are banged up and could miss their starting running back and wide receiver yet again this week. In Week 4, when they missed D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown, they still scored 45 points. It will be a tougher test this week against the New England defense, but I think they manage to cover.

Over/under: Under 46

I know I just said the Lions put up 45 points last week, but let’s pump the brakes for this game. The Patriots' defense is better than Seattle’s and should provide more resistance. New England could be starting rookie Bailey Zappe in this game. He looked solid in his debut last week but would be responsible for the whole game if he is the only quarterback able to go. I think the under hits.

Player prop: TBD