Seahawks vs. Saints: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 9. The Seattle Seahawks will fly southeast to take on the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Seahawks-Saints in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Saints odds

Spread: Saints -5.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Seahawks +190, Saints -225

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Saints -5.5

Geno Smith and the Seahawks scored 48 points last week, but they will have a different test this week. The Saints' defense means business, and even though Smith has been good at times, they will likely shut him down. New Orleans could be without Jameis Winston but should be getting back Alvin Kamara which will help plenty in and of itself. Even if they are down Winston, New Orleans should cover here.

Over/under: Under 46

The Saints' defense should be able to stifle Seattle, but I don't think that Andy Dalton gets the offense moving. Kamara is expected back, and Michael Thomas could play, but their offense is still stunted with Dalton at the helm. Give me the under in this game.

Player prop: Chris Olave over 63.5 receiving yards (-110)

Olave has stepped up with the veteran Thomas sidelined with injury. The good news for him is that he has sustained his targets with Winston and Dalton at QB, so his value persists no matter who is throwing him the ball. He has at least 67 receiving yards in each of his last three games and should make it four in a row this week.