Dolphins vs. Jets: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 9. The Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets will meet in an AFC East matchup.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Dolphins-Jets in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Jets odds

Spread: Dolphins -3

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Dolphins -170, Jets +145

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jets +3

This is a tough game to call. Miami is on the road but will be without starting quarterback Tua Tgovailoa who has been ruled out with a concussion. New York should be relatively healthy, but it’s still hard to buy into them. Zach Wilson returned last week and led them to a win over a bad Pittsburgh Steelers team. I think the Jets pull off a win, and at least a cover, against Teddy Bridgewater and the Phins.

Over/under: Under 46

See: Bridgewater. Teddy Two Gloves looked fine when he filled in for Tagovailoa last week, but fine isn't going to cut it. I don't think that the Jets run the score up in this game, even against a secondary that has been brutalized through the air this year. I hate taking unders, but with the injuries on both sides of the ball, I feel like the under is the play here.

Player prop: Corey Davis over 38.5 receiving yards (-115)

Miami’s defense is giving up the second most passing yards per game. Even with Wilson under center, I think that one of these Jets receivers will have a game, and Davis is my pick. He has at least 74 yards in three of his four games this year and should surpass this low line.