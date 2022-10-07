Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers go head-to-head in the Week 5 NFL slate. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium, and the game will air on FOX.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Falcons-Bucs in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers odds

Spread: Bucs -10 (-110)

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bucs -435, Falcons +350

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bucs -10

Tampa Bay is 2-2 against the spread this season while the Falcons are 4-0 through the first quarter of the year. Coming off a notable loss last week on Sunday night, I expect the Bucs to be motivated with their defense overmatching the Falcons in front of the home crowd. As long as the defense holds up, Tom Brady should be able to lead this offense and cover the spread.

Over/under: Under 46.5

Atlanta heads into this matchup as the higher-scoring team (25.8 PPG), but they’re traveling on the road against a Bucs defense that ranks top-five in opposing points allowed (17.0 PPG). Tampa Bay’s defense should be equipped to limit Marcus Mariota and the young playmakers the Falcons have on offense, setting up this contest to finish under the point total.

Player prop: Leonard Fournette over 27.5 receiving yards (-105)

Fournette’s rushing totals have decreased week-to-week since the season opener, but he’s compromised by remaining a vital player in the passing game. Last week he recorded a season-high 57 yards receiving, and Brady should be equipped to look his way in order to exploit Atlanta’s defense.