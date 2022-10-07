Titans vs. Commanders: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders go head-to-head in the NFL’s Week 5 slate on Sunday, October 9. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from FedEx Field, and the game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Titans-Commanders in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Commanders odds

Spread: Titans -1.5 (-110)

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Titans -130, Commanders +110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Titans -1.5

With the spread closely hinting at a pick ‘em game between these two teams, I lean towards the team that is riding the momentum in their favor. The Titans have now won back-to-back games while the Commanders, although at home, walk into this contest as losers of three straight. Tennessee’s offense is finding its rhythm, and it should lead them to a win on Sunday.

Over/under: Under 43

Both of these teams are below average in terms of their scoring offenses. The Titans are ranked 21st with an average of 18.8 PPG, while the Commanders are 25th with an average of 18.3 PPG. I expect a lower-scoring affair between these two with the defense playing a more vital role, setting up the final score to be under.

Player prop: Derrick Henry over 85.5 rushing yards (-115)

Is it time to dismiss the worries about Henry’s effectiveness on the ground? The Titans running back is coming off a season-high 114 yards rushing in Week 4, which makes it back-to-back weeks where he’s totaled 85+ rushing yards on the day. Washington ranks 16th with an average of 112.0 rushing yards allowed per game, setting up Henry for success in Week 5.