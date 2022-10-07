49ers vs. Panthers: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers go head-to-head in Week 5 on Sunday, October 9. Kick-off is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium, and the game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the 49ers-Panthers in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Panthers odds

Spread: 49ers -6.5 (-110)

Point total: 39

Moneyline: 49ers -260, Panthers +220

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: 49ers -6.5

San Francisco is 2-2 against the spread so far this season, while the Panthers are 1-3 during the same timeframe. Both offenses leave much to be desired, but the 49ers' defense remains elite and should be equipped to give the offense favorable field position. San Francisco has the talent advantage in this one, and coming off a big Monday Night win has the momentum to get the victory and cover the spread.

Over/under: Under 39

While the 49ers' defense remains elite, their offense is just 27th in scoring (17.8 PPG). Oppositely, Carolina averages 19.5 PPG but with Baker Mayfield struggling in the pocket, the task at hand should only get tougher with San Francisco’s pass rush coming at him. The 49ers should be able to limit Carolina’s points on the board and use the run game en route to a low-scoring win.

Player prop: Deebo Samuel over 55.5 receiving yards (-120)

Samuel is coming off his best-receiving performance of the season, hauling in six of seven targets for 114 yards and a touchdown. He’s clearly San Francisco’s best weapon, so don’t be surprised to see Kyle Shanahan scheme him open early and often. As the engine of the offense, he should be able to easily top 55.5 receiving yards, a feat he’s achieved in back-to-back games.