Eagles vs. Cardinals: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 of the NFL season. Kick-off is set for Sunday, October 9 at State Farm Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Eagles-Cardinals in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Cardinals odds

Spread: Eagles -5 (-115)

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Eagles -225, Cardinals +190

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Eagles -5

Philadelphia is 3-1 against the spread so far this season, while the Cardinals are 2-2 heading into Week 5. The Eagles have made the case as the best team in the NFC so far, and they rank fourth in points per game (28.8) while their defense is tied for the ninth-fewest points allowed (17.8 PPG). Arizona can make this a high-scoring affair, but the Eagles are equipped on both sides to win this contest by at least a touchdown.

Over/under: Over 48.5

The Eagles are a top-five team in scoring (28.8 PPG), while the Cardinals are still above average in finding the endzone, ranking 14th with an average of 22.0 points per game. Philadelphia has the better overall talent, but Kyler Murray should still be able to make this game interesting and put points on the board, even against a notable Eagles defense.

Player prop: Jalen Hurts over 246.5 passing yards (-115)

The Cardinals are allowing an average of 255.8 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. Hurts is averaging a career-high 280 passing yards per game, and if Arizona can make this game interesting there should be no shortage of opportunities for Hurts to look downfield. The factors at play favor Hurts in hitting the over on passing yards.