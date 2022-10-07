Cowboys vs. Rams: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 5 of the NFL season, with kick-off scheduled for Sunday, October 9. The game will air at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium, and FOX will broadcast the contest.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cowboys-Rams in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Rams odds

Spread: Rams -5.5 (-110)

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Rams -230, Cowboys +195

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cowboys +5.5

To the surprise of many, Cooper Rush seems to be more comfortable in leading the Cowboys' offense as of late as opposed to Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Dallas’ defense is allowing the third-fewest points per game (15.5), which illustrates that they have a track record of keeping games within reach. I expect another strong performance from the Cowboys' defense, allowing Dallas to cover the spread in this one.

Over/under: Under 43

Defense is going to be at the forefront of this contest, especially given the low-volume scoring from both teams’ offenses. The Cowboys rank 27th with an average of 17.8 PPG, while the Rams are just below with a 29th-ranked offense that is averaging 17.5 PPG. This has the makings of a low-scoring affair, setting up the point total to finish under.

Player prop: Matthew Stafford over 0.5 interceptions (-125)

Dallas’ defense is averaging 1.0 takeaways per game, and now they’ll face Stafford who is leading the league in interceptions with six through four weeks. With Micah Parsons rushing the passer and Trevon Diggs likely covering Cooper Kupp, another Stafford interception sees more than likely in this defense-first contest.