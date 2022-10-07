Raiders vs. Chiefs: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The NFL’s Week 5 slate concludes with an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football. The Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs, with kick-off scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Raiders-Chiefs in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Chiefs odds

Spread: Chiefs -7 (-115)

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -320, Raiders +265

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -7

Kansas City has beaten the Raiders by 7+ points in seven of the last eight games between these two. The closest win came in a 35-31 win back in the 2020 season, but history shows that the Chiefs have overwhelmed their AFC West rival by a large margin. The last time these two played at Arrowhead, the Chiefs blew out the Raiders 48-9. Kansas City’s offense hasn’t missed a beat and should cover the spread on Monday night.

Over/under: Over 51

Whether via blowout or by way of a high-scoring affair, the Raiders and Chiefs have combined for 50+ points in four of their last five matchups. This season, both squads have stacked personnel on offense (at least on paper). This should shape up to be one of the highest-scoring games on the Week 5 slate, and the Chiefs’ high-powered offense at home gives enough reason to be confident in the final score hitting the over.

Player prop: Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+145)

Kansas City is tied for first with an average of 2.8 passing touchdowns thrown per game. Meanwhile, Las Vegas’ defense is allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns thrown per game, while their secondary continues to battle through injuries. Playing at home in Arrowhead seems to be the x-factor in Mahomes having another terrific day through the air, at the expense of the Raiders' defense.