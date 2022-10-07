Bengals vs. Ravens: Game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

The nightcap for the NFL’s Week 5 Sunday slate includes an AFC North matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air in primetime on NBC.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bengals-Ravens in Week 5 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Ravens odds

Spread: Ravens -3 (-115)

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Ravens -170, Bengals +145

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bengals +3

Cincinnati has won the last two games between these two by an average of 22 points. While the Ravens are among the league’s highest-scoring offenses, the Bengals are winners of two straight heading into Sunday night and have the talent to match them point-for-point in this primetime contest. With this offense finding its rhythm behind improved play from the offensive line, look for Cincinnati to keep this one close and cover the spread.

Over/under: Over 48.5

The Ravens are the third-highest-scoring offense with an average of 29.8 PPG. The Bengals have averaged 22.8 PPG so far this season, and the last two games finished with totals of 58 points and 62 points respectively. These two teams are equipped to go back and forth in a high-scoring bout, and the point total finishing over seems likely come Sunday night.

Player prop: Joe Burrow over 273.5 passing yards (-115)

The days of the Ravens’ fearsome defense may be over, at least in 2022. So far this season they are allowing the most passing yards per game with an average of 315.3. As long as the Bengals’ offensive line continues its improved play, Burrow should comfortably surpass his passing yards total for this AFC rivalry matchup.