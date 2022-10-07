When is Extreme Rules WWE PPV?

The WWE will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Extreme Rules coming live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The show will take place on Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

Extreme Rules has become an annual staple on the WWE PPV calendar as every match usually has some kind of stipulation tied to it. The venue of this year’s show is fitting as it will take place in Philadelphia, the old birthplace and home of ECW

Several matches have already been announced for the card, including Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending her title against Bayley in a ladder match. We’ll also get Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan defending her belt against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match and Seth Rollins facing Matt Riddle in a fight pit with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier serving as the special guest referee.

Extreme Rules info

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming service: Peacock