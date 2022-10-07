What time does Extreme Rules start?

The WWE will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Extreme Rules coming live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Every match on the card will have a stipulation as the company holds its annual “extreme” pay-per-view in the birthplace of ECW.

The main show for Saturday will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Five matches are currently on tap for the premium live event.

With no Roman Reigns on the card, the actual main event match for the show has yet to be determined. One can assume that the ladder match for the Raw Women’s Championship between Bianca Belair and Bayley will go on last and that match would start no later than 10:45 p.m. ET.

Full list of matches*

Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (Ladder match)

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (Extreme rules match)

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins (Fight pit with Daniel Cormier as special guest referee)

Edge vs. Finn Balor (I Quit match)

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (Strap match)

Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes (Donnybrook match)

*Card subject to change