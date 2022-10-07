Where is Extreme Rules?

The WWE will return to pay-per-view this weekend with Extreme Rules taking place on Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock. The show will take place in one of the company’s tried and true markets at as it will emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

It’s fitting that Extreme Rules is being held in Philadelphia considering that the “City of Brotherly Love” is synonymous with hardcore wrestling. Philly, of course, was the birthplace of ECW with most of ECW’s televised events in the mid-late ‘90’s being televised at the old ECW Arena. This isn’t the first time that the WWE has decided to pair Extreme Rules and Philly together as the 2019 event was also held in the same venue.

This show will also most likely be the final pay-per-view held in Philadelphia before the company takes over Lincoln Financial Field in April of 2024 for Wrestlemania 40. They’ll most likely return for a random episode of Raw or Smackdown next summer and then steer clear of the market before it’s time to run the big show.