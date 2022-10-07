How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for October 7 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.

This is the final show for the company before Saturday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia. The card has mostly been laid out and we’ll see things finalized on tonight’s “season premiere” episode of Smackdown. On top of that, next month’s Crown Jewel ppv is looming and we’ll get the participants on the main event on tonight’s show.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, October 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

It was announced a few weeks ago that the main event of Crown Jewel will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his belts against Logan Paul. The announcement drew much attention to the company and even warranted a press conference in Las Vegas. Tonight, the two will begin the official march towards the showdown in Saudi Arabia as they meet face-to-face in the ring.

After having a match of the year candidate at Clash at the Castle last month, Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Sheamus will once again step into the ring for a hard-hitting title match tonight. Imprerium and the Brawling Brutes have been at war with each other for the last several weeks and they’ll meet each other in a six-man Donnybrook Match at Extreme Rules on Saturday. The only question is which leader of their respective factions will walk into the show with the IC title.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match on Saturday and the two have been ratcheting up the violence the past two weeks. They had to be separated by security on the show last Friday, so we’ll see how they wrap this build up tonight.

Also on the show, Solo Sikoa will go one-on-one with Ricochet. Sikoa and Sami Zayn have targeted Ricochet and Madcap Moss in recent weeks, so we’ll see who comes out on top here.