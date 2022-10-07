Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into October 7 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA, tonight as the company wraps up the build for Saturday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

What will happen when Roman Reigns and Logan Paul go face-to-face tonight?

It was announced a few weeks ago that the main event of Crown Jewel will feature undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his belts against Logan Paul. The announcement drew much attention to the company and even warranted a press conference in Las Vegas. Tonight, the two will begin the official march towards the showdown in Saudi Arabia as they meet face-to-face in the ring.

So will we see these two get physical? It’s standard operating procedure in these face-to-face segments for someone to come to blows with someone and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Bloodline put the beats to Paul to kick this build off. We’ll see what happens tonight.

Who will walk out of tonight’s show as the Intercontinental Champion?

After having a match of the year candidate at Clash at the Castle last month, Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Sheamus will once again step into the ring for a hard-hitting title match tonight. Imprerium and the Brawling Brutes have been at war with each other for the last several weeks and they’ll meet each other in a six-man Donnybrook Match at Extreme Rules on Saturday. The only question is which leader of their respective factions will walk into the show with the IC title.

Gunther has held the IC title since June and it’s hard to see him drop it here, especially right before a ppv. At the same time, the company has mentioned numerous times that the IC belt is the only title that Sheamus has never held and it would be a nice moment to see him finally capture. We’ll see who comes out on top here.

What will Morgan and Rousey have in store just 24 hours before their title match?

Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match on Saturday and the two have been ratcheting up the violence the past two weeks. They had to be separated by security on the show last Friday and there’s a question of what they will do tonight to bring it home for this rivalry.

Will we get more weapons involved. A table spot? We’ll find out.