How to watch AEW Rampage/Battle of the Belts IV via live stream, what to watch on October 7

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a live two-hour showcase coming live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. The first hour will feature the usual episode of Rampage and the second hour will be Battle of the Belts IV.

This will be a busy night for the company as fans will be treated to seven matches with three of them having titles on the line.

How to watch AEW Rampage/Battle of the Belts IV

Date: Friday, September 16

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage/Battle of the Belts IV

As always, four matches will headline the Rampage section of the night in the first hour. This part of the card will be highlighted by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club facing Private Party and Rush. We’ll also get AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle putting their belts on the line against the Dark Order.

The Battle of the Belts section in the second hour will feature three title matches. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Pac will defend against Trent Beretta, TBS Champion Jade Cargill will go one-on-one with Willow Nightingale, and FTR will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship against The Gates of Agony.