Pick on the Moneyline for the Mariners-Blue Jays game on October 7

The Seattle Mariners will play their first postseason game since 2001 on Friday when they go to Toronto to play the Blue Jays.

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-130, 7)

Alek Manoah gets the game one start for Toronto, who has a higher ERA at home than on the road, but has been good all around with a 2.42 ERA at home and 2.07 ERA on the road.

Manoah will duel with Luis Castillo on the mound, who allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 of his first 12 starts after July 1, but enters having allowed 10 runs in 16 innings in his last three starts, two of which came against the Oakland Athletics.

The Blue Jays have the advantage of facing a Mariners offense that is hitting .221 since the All-Star break, the worst mark for any American League team.

The Blue Jays are the opposite as they lead the league in batting average this season and are the only team that had at least five players hit 24 home runs or more this season.

With the Blue Jays backing up Manoah with a bullpen that is ninth in the league in bullpen ERA and will greet the Mariners to their first postseason since 2001 with a loss.

The Play: Blue Jays -130

